Overcrowding at Scott Co. Jail results in inmates being housed at neighboring counties

Several inmates are being housed at neighboring counties due to overcrowding issues at the Scott County Jail.

Officials with the Scott County Sheriff's Office tell TV6 that over the last year 25-50 inmates have been housed in other jurisdictions due to the overcrowding issues.

"We are currently housing inmates at Muscatine County, Benton County and Mercer County, IL," Bryce Schmidt tells TV6. "Clinton County would be another preferred location since they are so close to us. The overcrowding consists of both adult males and females along with juveniles."

Staffing is slowly improving after the Board of Supervisors allowed the jail to hire five additional correctional officers.

"Unfortunately, we run short on space for inmates, especially those inmates that need special accommodations," Schmidt said. "Those needs can be due to inmates with medical and mental health issues, transgender, protective custody, co-defendants, rival inmates, etc. Most of our juveniles, charged as adults, are housed out of County because our current jail does not have a specific juvenile housing unit."

Officials are hoping they are able to get additional space for special needs housing approved in the future by the board.

"That would be space we could use for multi-purposes," Schmidt said. "We are still moving toward that goal, but as you are aware, it comes with a high cost so those decisions take a while."