Overturned tanker closes Galena Ave. Bridge in Dixon

A semi tanker hauling gasoline overturned Monday afternoon at the Galena Avenue Bridge, forcing the bridge to be closed and all traffic rerouted.

“The only available means of travel across the [Rock River] is the Peoria Avenue Bridge,” Dixon Police posted on social media at around 2 p.m.

“Expect significant travel delays.”

Dixon Public Schools tweeted at 2:20 p.m. that students riding buses may arrive home later than normal as a result of the accident.

“We are rerouting buses to avoid this area. Students will be safe and we thank everyone for your patience.”

Dixon Police tweeted at 3:15 p.m. that the fire department would be applying foam to the trailer and surrounding area before crews would attempt to overturn the trailer.

Commuters were complaining about travel delays Monday afternoon on social media.

Jen Williams commented on Facebook, “I just spent an hour trying to get home from Sterling.”