Owner of Ted's Boatarama celebrates his 100th birthday on the fourth of July

As America celebrates its birthday. Ted Davies is celebrating his 100th.

And he says it makes him feel "like an old man."

Ted is a veteran, former county board member, husband, father and business owner.

"He had told us he had hoped to live to be a hundred. His dad lived till he was 99 and a half. so he did it," says

Born in 1919, Ted grew up in the depression.

"They didn't have a lot but they were happy," says Ted's son Jim Davies.

Lisa says she's heard her parents mention the depression but they never complained about it. "I think that made them stronger and work harder because they never wanted their kids to go through anything like that," says Lisa.

Ted served in WWII.

"He was in the battle of the bulge he was a paratrooper," says Lisa. She says her father didn't talk about his service until his grandkids came along. Lisa says the grandkids would interview him at school and that's the first time she and her brother Jim heard him talk about the war. "He cries," when he talks about it says Lisa.

But Ted's service didn't end with the military

"He's proud of the time he spent on the county board. 34 years. Niambi Zoo was a major part of his life. He liked looking after the the parks. And he never did anything halfway. He ran gas stations. He and mom in the 40s and 50s. And then they started in the Marine business (with Ted's Boatarama) in 1958," says Jim.

Both Jim and Lisa say that even when business got tough their parents never gave up. And that when the economy was difficult, their father and mother were most concerned about their employees being able to provide for their families.

Tables at Ted's Boatarama are lined with photos, stills from Ted's hundred years thus far. One of those photos of Ted's 54 year wedding anniversary celebration with his late wife.

"They were married 69 years," says Lisa.

And as a dad, "he taught us that family meant the world to my parents you stick together through thick and thin," says Lisa.

Lisa and Jim say considering they're all part of a family business there are "good days and bad days," but as a family, they've been taught to always stand by one another.

Jim says their dad "always stuck by you and when you were wrong he'd talk to you about why you are wrong."

Ted's sense of humor is clear. As his son fixes his collar he makes a loud noise to scare him. And when he walks past you he'll often wink and say hello.

The Davies family is made up of three kids, "six grandkids, and now five great-grandkids," says Lisa.

Among them, born a hundred years apart is Ted's namesake. The great grandfather says having someone named after him makes him feel pretty important.