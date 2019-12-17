Judge OKs nearly $25 billion for PG&E fire victims, insurers

In this Dec. 3, 2018, file photo, a vehicle rests in front of a home leveled by the Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif. Pacific Gas and Electric has reworked a $13.5 billion settlement with victims of deadly wildfires blamed on the utility to try to prevent it from unraveling after California Gov. Gavin Newsom rejected the company's financial rehabilitation plan. The revision discussed in a bankruptcy court hearing Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, removes a provision requiring Newsom to approve the deal as a key piece of PG&E's plan to emerge from bankruptcy protection by June 30. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
Tue 9:05 PM, Dec 17, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A federal bankruptcy judge has approved two Pacific Gas & Electric settlements totaling $24.5 billion to help pay for the losses suffered by homeowners, businesses and insurers in a series of catastrophic Northern California wildfires.

Those fires led the company into a financial morass and Tuesday’s decision bolsters PG&E’s chances of following its preferred path for getting out of bankruptcy by a June 30 deadline.

Even so, the utility still must sway California Gov. Gavin Newsom from his recent recent conclusion that PG&E’s plan doesn’t comply with state law to prevent the settlements from unraveling.

