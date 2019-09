East Moline Police need help in locating a missing man.

According to the Facebook post below, Police say, Jeremy C. Swiatek, 23, has been missing since the late evening of September 12, 2019. Police say he was last seen in the District of Rock Island leaving a tavern.

If you have any information, call the City of East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1555 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.