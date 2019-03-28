"PRETTY SCARY": Whiteside Co. man in jail as largest police operation unfolds at his home

The “peacefulness” of an area in rural Whiteside County, Illinois was abruptly changed Thursday as dozens of law enforcement officers descended on a trailer home.

"Pretty scary,” Deb, a neighbor who did not want to be shown, said. “Nothing like this has happened before. It is usually pretty peaceful out here."

Agents with the Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms Bureau (ATF) and Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), along with several deputies from surrounding counties and police officers from the Fulton Police Department executed a search warrant at a home on the 23000 block of Route 84.

"There have been a lot of police around,” Deb said. “The state police, the sheriff. I saw police cars from Thompson. From Fulton”

Sheriff John Booker told TV6 that a federal search warrant was being served at the home, but could not go into details about the case. Neighbors told TV6 they started seeing police arrive at the home Tuesday morning. For people like Deb, the sight was so concerning, she didn’t leave her house without her gun.

"I figured if I saw anybody I said you better show me a badge,” Deb said.

Video from the TV6 drone showed a large property with a trailer home and three campers. The ground was covered with other property. Sheriff Booker said the operation was large.

"In my 28 years, this is the biggest operation I have seen with the cooperation of everyone, between local, state and federal agencies,” Booker said.

As law enforcement arrived at the home, Route 84 was shut down for about an hour from Thomson to the Great River Flea Market. Employees are the market arrived to find several cop cars in the parking lot.

"They started bringing more and more equipment in, bigger vehicles, more and more people,” employee Susan Rogers said.

A condemned sign now hangs on the side of the home and a propane tank hangs from a tree after the investigation.

The Whiteside County Sheriff said the search warrant in the case is sealed and because his office is not the lead agency, he can’t release more information.

The property owner, Robert Poore, was booked into the Clinton County, Iowa jail the day before the search warrant. He is charged with several drug and weapons charges, but it is unclear if his arrest is connected to the search warrant.