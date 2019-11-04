Paintball Shooting Spree in East Village



That's the sound of a paintball gun being shot.

Now imagine multiple shots fired.

"There was about 20 out here, there was about 20," said witness Tony Cavallo.

The paintball itself, as you see, the size of a penny and the impact?

Massive!

Take a look at this photo of Shelby Reichard hit near the eye causing the damage.

"Shooting her point-blank in the face with a paintball," said Cavallo.

A black SUV pulling up to the stop sign as shown here, shooting multiple shots outside a crowd at Brew. Driving up this route towards Middle Road, where Shely Reichard was walking.

"Whoever was shooting was in the back seat," said Cavallo.

Shots that left marks all around the outside of the building.

And on Tony's jacket.

These shots travel an average of 240 to 280 feet per second.

Equivalent to the speed of 163 to 190 miles per hour.