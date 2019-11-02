Paintball Shots in East Village

"And I started hearing flick, flick, flick, flick, and I realized it was paintballs I can hear them hitting the wall behind me," said Tony Cavallo.

In just a few minutes the corner of 11th and Jersey Ridge Road were covered with shots from a paintball gun

"I was just out here with two friends and I looked over there was a small SUV that came around the corner and the window came down"

He says the shots came from the back window.

"They weren't bullets, I just kind of turned - my two buddies were rolling on the ground," said Cavallo.

One, shot him in the back, the others can be seen all around the door outside of the Brew.

"Right here, here, there and over there"

And it doesn't end here.

"Took off and they went up Middle Road and they ended up pulling up next to a friend of mine and his girlfriend and shooting her point-blank in the face with a paintball."

He says the shots came from the passenger in the backseat. The suspects yelled racial slurs before shooting again. Leaving Shelby Reichard hospitalized. This now-viral photo showing her injuries.

Cavallo says he saw about three of four people in the car and heard around 20 shots fired.

If anyone with information please call the Davenport Police Department.