Pair of Davenport North students raise thousands for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Seven weeks ago, Davenport North high school students Ally Greenwood and Marissa Stolfa began a fundraising competition called Students of the Year. Students from across the nation compete to see who can raise the most money for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. "Although we may not have been affected by blood cancers, we're doing this for the over 1.2 million people who have" the two say on their fundraising page. Raising money has been challenging amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but the two have raised nearly $4,000.

All money that is raised will go directly to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's mission to fund cancer research for not only blood cancers, but all cancers. For more information on how you can make a contribution to Ally and Marissa's fundraiser you can Donate Here