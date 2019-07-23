Pair of Nike’s ‘Moon Shoes’ sold for record $437,500

Some rare Nike shoes have knocked a world record to the moon.

New York auction house Sotheby’s said a pair of Nike's “Moon Shoes” broke the world auction record for a pair of sneakers Tuesday when a collector bought them for $437,500.

Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman designed the waffle-soled running shoes for the 1972 Olympic Trials, creating the sole by melting rubber on his wife’s waffle iron.

Only 12 pairs of the shoe were made, and the pair that sold Tuesday is the only known set in unworn condition.

The buyer, collector Miles Nadal, plans to display them at his private museum in Toronto.

Sotheby’s said the previous world auction record for sneakers was set in 2017, when a pair of signed Converse that Michael Jordan wore in the 1984 Olympic basketball final sold for $190,373.

