Palmer Chiropractic offers a hand for those affected by the flooding

More people are lending a hand with the flood recovery. Palmer Chiropractic is offering free services at the Salvation Army Flood Donation and Distribution Center in Davenport on Friday.

There's a team of licensed doctors and student interns available providing care to those affected by the flooding.

The flood center is located at the former Office Max store near NorthPark Mall and Olive Garden.

They will be there from 2 to 6 p.m. in Davenport.