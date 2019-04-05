Palmer Graduate suspected of murdering four people in North Dakota

In a Press Conference, Thursday Evening in Mandan, North Dakota, the Mayor of Mandan talks about four murders that occurred.

44-year-old Chad Isaak, a former Palmer College of Chiropractic graduate is the suspect in relation to these homicides, according to officials.

On April 4th, 2019 at around 7:40 pm, police arrested Isaak, of Washburn on four counts of AA Felony Murder.

Police say on April 1st, 2019 police responded to a medical call to RJR Maintenance and Management. Officials say when they arrived on scene they discovered four people were dead. Police said the victims suffered either stab wounds or gunshot wounds.

Police started an investigation and looked through video surveillance. Police identified Chad Isaak, and work with other law enforcement agencies to conduct a traffic stop, where they detained Isaak. Police say when they detained Isaak, they had probable cause after searching Isaak and his vehicle tying him to the murders.

Investigators are still working to gather information and evidence. Police say the motive is unknown. Police do not know at this time what the connection may have been from Isaak to the people who were murdered.