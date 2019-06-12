Pampers launches #LovetheChange campaigns with promise to build 5,000 baby changing tables in US and Canada

It's a dirty job but somebody's got to do it

For dads', creativity is required.

90% of dads have gone into a public restroom that didn't have a baby changing table according to a Pampers survey.

As a result some dad's say they've had to change diapers everywhere from on a park bench, the back of their car, or even on their lap as they squatted low to the ground.

"If we want to encourage active fatherhood it would make a lot of sense to have the same accommodations in the male restrooms in the female restrooms," says father of two Peter Wilson.

That's why Pampers says they are going to install 5,000 changing tables in public restrooms across the US and Canada as part of their "Love the Change Campaign."

"I think it's a great idea there's a lot of hands on dads that don't mind changing a (diaper). My husband is always really great at changing the diaper," says Davenport mom Amanda Timper.

The conversation surrounding changing table inequality garnered international attention after Florida father Donte Palmer posted a photo of himself changing his child's diaper in his lap.

He used the hashtag #squatforchange and many other's followed suit in a call for equality.

Even Pampers credits Palmer in their press release for bringing this conversation to the forefront.

"Stereotyping that it's the women who change diapers, there's a lot of men too. I know a lot of single dads and that's one of the things they do mention that there aren't a lot of places to change the diapers," says Fulton father Lance Milder, holding his daughter Zoey.

Over the next two years, Pampers, in partnership with Koala Kare, says it will identify high traffic public locations such as parks, reaction centers, community centers and libraries where they can create change.

Pampers says they have already picked the first 500 locations and they'll begin completing installations over the next few weeks.

KWQC reached out to ask if any might be in the Quad City are and are awaiting a response.

According to their press release Pampers also says that for every photo of video share using #lovethechange pamper's will contribute up to $50,000 towards additional changing tables.

Just last week, Illinois lawmakers passed legislation that would require changing stations in both men and women's restrooms.

The Equitable Restrooms Act just needs a signature from the governor and changing stations would be required in any public building with a restroom open to the general public.

Parents says they're excited for this change. Because with an average of 2,500 diapers in a baby's first year of life, diaper changing is a load many dad's share.