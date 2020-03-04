Panel recommends disbarment for ex-Illinois Gov. Blagojevich

A panel of the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission has recommended that former governor Rod Blagojevich’s suspended law license be permanently revoked.

The panel’s ruling Tuesday came a week after commission attorneys reminded the three-member panel about some of the things that led to Blagojevich's conviction on corruption charges and 14-year prison sentence.

In its four-page decision, the panel noted that Blagojevich sought to “further his own interests” as governor despite his oath of office and “has not acknowledged that his conduct was wrongful or expressed any remorse.”

The Illinois Supreme Court would have to approve the panel’s decision before Blagojevich could be disbarred.