Papa Johns Pizza is serving up paid tuition for employees

Papa John's is serving up the chance at a college education for its workers.

The pizza chain is offering to pay all tuition for undergraduate and graduate online degree programs. The offer is being given to Papa John's 20-thousand or some employees. Papa John's is also offering reduced tuition for the 70-thousand people who work in its franchises. But there is a catch. Classes must be taken at Purdue university global, which offers several online degree programs.

It is all part of a new initiative called "dough and degrees".