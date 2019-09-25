"Parent Youniversity" held in Moline to help parents learn how to help their students

The Moline Coal Valley School District hosted an event for parents and guardians on Wednesday to help them help their kids.

The event called "Parent Youniversity" was held Wednesday night at Moline High School. The goal was to help parents learn more about helping students be successful at school and at home.

"We are targeting specific families, as well as inviting the Moline families to come to this, but we are also reaching out to some families individually to try to bring them in. Our goal is to have a lot of our at risk families, students who are struggling, for them to come to Parent Youniversity, and reach out to us and hear what we have to say and how we can help you help your student, and maybe hook them up with some organizations that will be of benefit to them and their family."