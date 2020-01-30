Parents charged after Chicago boy shot in struggle over gun

Charges have been filed against the parents of a 1-year-old boy who was shot in the head as his parents struggled over a gun inside a Chicago home.

Twenty-six-year-old Travis McCoy was charged Wednesday with felony false alarm to 911 and misdemeanor child endangerment.

Twenty-eight-year-old Adriana Smith is charged with felony obstruction of justice and misdemeanor child endangerment.

McCoy was arrested Monday after bringing the child to the hospital for treatment. The father told authorities a gunman shot the boy on a street nearby, but investigators determined the parents were struggling over a gun inside a home.

It wasn't immediately known whether the parents had legal representation.