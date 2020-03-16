Parents, daycares react to Illinois K-12 school closures due to COVID-19

Public K-12 schools across the state of Illinois are closing on Tuesday through March 30th due to COVID-19 concerns.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced this on Friday leaving working parents with just a few days to plan accordingly.

Moline parents and a daycare spoke to TV6 about how this is impacting them.

“Daycares are closed or are at full capacity,” said Nicole Munoz, a mom of three Hamilton Elementary School students. “Now with all this going on it makes it harder for families to be able to go to work.”

Heather’s Learning Haven, a daycare in Moline, has openings but it’s licensed provider Heather Hollis said she worries about bringing in new families at this time.

“I don’t want anyone coming in with any sniffles, coughs or anything like that,” Hollis said.

She has always sanitized everything as she should but is worried she’ll eventually run out of supplies.

“I may have to ask parents to bring something or supplement,” Hollis said.

Parents who bring their kids to Heather’s Learning Haven said they are thankful to have their kids already situated in daycare.

“The mandates that are happening are very scary,” said Abbi Goben, who brings her two children to the daycare. “Everything escalated very quickly. All we can do is the best for ourselves and our children.”

Goben said it’s refreshing to see parents offering each other help on social media during this difficult time.

“You’ve never seen this much outpour of support from everyone else, which is so nice to see.”

As of Monday, Governor Pritzker advised students to not return to school until March 31st.

Many school districts have information about their COVID-19 closings on their website, including the East Moline, Rock Island-Milan and Moline-Coal Valley School Districts.