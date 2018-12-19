Parents express concerns over recent lock down following Dollar General shooting, school district & police respond

Parents in the Davenport School District are expressing concerns over a lock down at West High School after a 17-year-old student accused of shooting another man ended up inside the school.

The 17-year-old accused shooter is facing charges and while police say he did not have a gun on the school grounds, parents are concerned over the way the district handled the notification process. Parents who reached out to TV6 say they did not get enough information about the lock down from West High School or the school district.

TV6 took those concerns to the Davenport School District who refused to do an on camera interview despite multiple requests, but did provide a statement saying it could only release limited information to parents.

"The Davenport Community School District administration realizes that parents are concerned for their children and want as much information as possible in these situations,” the statement said. “However, once a situation becomes a police matter, we are limited in the information we can release in the middle of an ongoing investigation."

According to Davenport Police the 17-year-old was arrested inside West High School after shooting a man at a West Locust Dollar General. Parents who reached out to TV6 told us they were upset and concerned the suspect was able to get back into the school after committing a violent crime.

Davenport Police said the school went into lock down at 11:15 while officers were still en route to the Dollar General. Police said the safety of students and staff at the school was a top priority for school staff and law enforcement.

"The top priority of the administrators in that building is the safety of security of everybody who is in that building,” Sgt. Andy Neyrinck, the supervisor of School Resources Officers for the Davenport Police Department said. “When that situation is going it is dynamic. They need to be focused on taking care of those kids. It is the support staff in the district who help get that notification out to kids."

Davenport Police told TV6 that the student who is accused of the shooting was able to get into the school before the lock down was issued and was arriving at school at his normal time so the school had no reason to be suspicious.

