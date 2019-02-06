Parents have questions after Davenport West student brings gun to school

It’s just scary because I don’t want to get the phone call--Your grandson got shot, or your granddaughter got shot,” says Tammy Blake, who has two grandchildren at West High School.

Yesterday’s incident at West High School marks the fourth gun incident in Davenport Community Schools so far this school year.

"You do feel powerless because you don’t know what’s going to happen,” says Blake. “Anything can happen in a split second."

Adding to the concern-- parents say they feel left in the dark.

"My daughter in law says this is the second time there’s been a gun at that school and they were notified late,” says Blake. “School got out at 1:20 p.m. and they were notified at 3 p.m.”

We asked Davenport district officials for a comment on these concerns but did not hear back. The Davenport Police Department says they have an ongoing investigation.

"I know there’s not a whole lot they can do. I mean you can’t really prevent somebody from coming on school grounds with a gun. I just feel yesterday they should have done it differently," says Blake. She wishes more had been done to assure the students remaining in the school were not in danger.

"They should have gone on straight lockdown. Yeah, he left the building but he could’ve come straight back. Makes you wonder, is he coming back after somebody? Is he plotting something?"

No lockdown took place, and no lockers were searched yesterday after the incident with the suspect. DPD says they did not believe there was a remaining threat after the suspect left the building, but Blake says that doesn't take the fear away from her two grandchildren.

"They said it’s scary because they don’t know if a kid is going to come in the school shooting."