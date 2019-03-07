Parents of Geneseo boy killed in parking lot thank community

Kelly Joseph was in the parking lot of First Lutheran Church on East Main Street last Thursday when unthinkable tragedy struck.

As the mother of two was putting her three-year-old son, Carter, in his car seat, the vehicle began rolling backward.

Police say Kelly, 33, and Carter were knocked to the ground where they were run over by the vehicle and left in critical condition.

Carter died from his injuries Saturday in a Peoria, Illinois hospital.

His father, Alex Joseph, remembers a boy who was fun-loving and artistic.

“Carter was a tough little kid,” Joseph said.

“He loved creating art, and making a mess around our house.”

Alex Joseph tells KWQC he and Kelly, who is still recovering from her injuries, are grateful for an outpouring of support they have received from the people of Geneseo.

“We moved here just three or four months ago, but this community has embraced us and made us feel like we’ve lived here forever,” Joseph said.

To show their gratitude, the Joseph family is hosting a Celebration of Life event Saturday, March 9, in Carter’s honor.

The public gathering from 1 p.m to 4 p.m. at the Geneseo Community Center will include bounce houses, food, and games.

“Carter wouldn’t have enjoyed going to a funeral and seeing people dressed in black and wearing long faces,” Alex Joseph said.

“He loved art, having fun and playing, and that’s how we want to remember him.”

Saturday’s gathering is also intended to give something back to the community.

“Carter and I had a great week the week before he died. We had a lot of fun and made memories together,” Joseph said.

“We want to give other families an afternoon to make those kinds of memories with each other.”

In addition to organizing the Celebration of Life, the Joseph family is also channeling their grief into a new project designed to benefit Geneseo children for years to come.

The Josephs have started Outside The Lines, a foundation in Carter’s honor which aims to provide opportunities for young people to experience and create art.

The foundation’s website says its mission for Geneseo, population 6,500, is “to provide artistic outlets for children of all ages in a safe environment where they can freely express themselves.”

Alex Joseph says focusing on giving back and helping others is helping the family cope with Carter’s loss.

“We’ve got a long road ahead, and I think it starts Saturday.”