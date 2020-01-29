Parents react to Davenport's 3 million dollar budget cut

Davenport School District overspent its budget over the past few years. They would have had to pay 12 million dollars. The School Budget Review Committee says they don't have to pay back nine million of that. Now, they are working to pay themselves back only 2.7 million dollars. While it's a dramatic cut, it's still affecting the schools and students.

"We want the best for our kids... are we taking away from the children?" said Patty Kraft who is the grandmother of a student who attends a Davenport school.

Kraft, like other parents TV6 spoke to, worry that the budget cuts would affect their students. Click here for more information on the budget cuts.

Davenport Superintendent Dr. Robert Kobylski said it was a "good day" for Davenport since they were forgiven for 9 million of the 12 million dollar budget they overspent. "It was a big ask. I'll be honest with you, 9 mill was a large dollar amount," said Dr. Kobylski. "If you talk to anyone in the community, you can see increases in class size, any of the deleterious effects as well as other personnel because of budget-cutting."

Average class sizes increasing by about 10 students; from 25 students to 35 students per teacher. "'We'd have a building but it'd be a hollow building. instructional programming would certainly suffer and that perhaps is what resonated with SPRC, that students would suffer," shared Dr. Kobylski.

"How are they supposed to learn anything? You have one teacher in the classroom, you have one teacher teaching all those kids? No, there's not enough," said Lesliy Baker, a parent of a Davenport student.

The district also seeing over 150 staff cuts within this year and next. 137 of them are teachers who have already been cut.

"You know, the more adults we have in the building, the more opportunities we have to supervise behaviors and conduct. And how students are interacting in cafeterias, hallways, and things of that nature," Dr. Kobylski.

Parents say they're already seeing the staff cuts affect their students. Baker explained, "It's bad enough there's a lot of fights at the school. There's not enough police or security at the school. I worry about my daughter. She tells me about a different fight each day and how long it takes for one person to get to that person before it escalates to anyone else."

The district is still working to find where else they're making budget cuts and will be making decisions within the next few weeks.

The school funding fight started in 2015 after then-superintendent Art Tate unsuccessfully lobbied for change. Tate said he'd use reserve money to make up for the district's funding inequality. Davenport said it did not receive the same amount of money per student as some other schools. Dr. Kobylski said the legislation still hasn't been passed for equal funding among Iowa school districts.