Parents split over school’s child bedtime chart

A suggested bedtime chart posted on Facebook in 2015 is so controversial that parents are still commenting on it more than three years later.

Wilson Elementary School in Kenosha posted the chart as a guideline for when children should go to sleep based on their age and when they wake up.

For example, the chart reads that a 5-year-old who wakes up at 6:30 a.m. should be in bed by 7:15 p.m.

An eight-year-old who wakes up by 6:30 a.m. should be in bed by 8 p.m., according to the chart.

Posted in August of 2015, the chart has now been shared nearly 456,000 times and gathered more than 10,000 comments from divided parents.

Sonja Smith supports early, routine bedtimes, commenting, “Put your kids to bed. Kids need structure. They don't need to do whatever they want.”

Angela Young feels the chart bedtimes are unrealistic, commenting, “I feel sorry for the parent that has to pick their 5 [year old] up at 6 from after school with only 45 mins to feed, bathe, do homework and then bed.”