Parents upset after 13-year-old’s killer sentenced to probation in Chicago

The parents of a 13-year-old Chicago boy, who was fatally shot by a friend, don’t believe justice was served after the suspect received no jail time.

Deon Williams, 13, was fatally shot by a friend while sitting inside his sister's bedroom in Chicago. (Source: Williams Family/WLS/CNN)

Judge Linda Perez agreed Wednesday to a plea deal reached between prosecutors and defense attorneys in the juvenile court case of a now 15-year-old boy accused of killing his friend, 13-year-old Deon Williams.

The suspect received three years of probation and no jail time. He was charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

"She should have at least detained him to let him know that this was serious. You cannot kill nobody and get away with it,” said Donald Williams, the victim’s father.

During sentencing, Perez admonished the suspect.

"Your suffering isn’t one-tenth of what this family is enduring. Accidental or not, you can’t undo these moments of stupidity,” she said.

Deon’s parents initially did not want to see the 15-year-old punished after police deemed the shooting accidental. But they changed their minds based on information from witnesses and the realization that their son had been shot in the back.

“He had put the gun up to me first because I didn’t want to let him see my phone. And when he did it to me, I guess no bullets or nothing was in it,” said 10-year-old Deshawnti Hillard, the victim’s niece, in March. “I sat down, and I was on my phone. And I heard Deon tell him that he was not playing with him, and he was like, ‘I’m not playing with you either,’ and he shot him.”

As the juvenile case moved forward, Donald Williams says the family received numerous threats, including their home being shot at twice, in what they believe was an effort to keep them quiet.

Deon’s father says the suspect’s courtroom apology didn’t ring true for him.

"I didn’t believe him. I didn’t believe it. It took his lawyer to tell him to say something. I can forgive, but I can’t forget. Right now, it’s going to be hard,” Donald Williams said.

As part of his probation, the 15-year-old must stay away from the Williams family and not get involved in drug or gang activity.

