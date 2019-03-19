Parents welcome baby girl in New York weighing in at 15 pounds

There's a new baby in Elmira, New York, and she's got a big story to tell.

Harper Buckley is one week old and she's already breaking records.

According to Arnot Ogden Medical Center, she's the biggest baby born there in at least 30 years.

Harper was 15 pounds and five ounces at birth.

Harper was double the average weight of a newborn in the U.S.

And she was taken to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit to have her sugar and oxygen levels monitored.

But she appears to be fine.

One note, a few years ago her mom and dad had an 11-pound baby boy.

That's 26 pounds of baby in just two infants.

