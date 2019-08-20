Parents who lost their son plea for Surrey Heights Fire Station to work full-time

Parents whose son died told Bettendorf city council members that his life might have been saved if the Surrey Heights Fire Station worked full-time.

Robert and Jodi Brown said their son, 27-year-old Matthew Brown, had an asthma attack around 2:30 a.m. on July 31.

They called 911 but said they wish they would’ve taken their son to the hospital themselves because their son later died on August 2 after being declared brain dead.

They thought help would have arrived sooner than it did because they live near the Surrey Heights Fire Department on Crow Creek Road, which is two minutes from their house.

The Browns said it took eleven minutes for first responders to arrive and another four minutes for them to administer treatment to their son.

“In over ten minutes, you’ve signed a death certificate yourself,” said Robert Brown.

Those first responders came from the Bettendorf Fire Department on State Street, even though Surrey Heights station is closer.

“We did not know that was not a fully staffed fire station,” said Robert Brown.

Many Bettendorf residents at the meeting took to the podium and explained that they just found out that the Surrey Heights Fire Department is a volunteer station after 20 years of it being there.

They said there is no sign outside its station that indicates it is a volunteer station. And, they also say they have never been notified about it not being fully staffed.

Jodi and Robert Brown said they don’t blame the first responders, but that they want action from the city to staff the station on Crow Creek to work full-time.

“I hope that by bringing this to light that the residents of Bettendorf will seek out staffing that station 24/7,” said Robert.

The Browns said that especially since Bettendorf neighborhoods are growing outwards, it’s time to look into growing the fire department’s staff in order to meet that number.

Mayor of Bettendorf Robert Gallagher said he and the rest of the Bettendorf city council are going to look into the staffing issue.

“We will get to the bottom of that I can promise you,” said Gallagher. “It doesn’t feel good to have the answer for you. But I’m not going to lie to you.”

TV6 also reached out to the Bettendorf Fire Department for comment, but their fire chief was out of town.

The city council plans to continue looking into this issue and revisit it in their next agenda in October.

“I think that’s way too long,” said Jodi Brown. “Something like this should be addressed even sooner.”