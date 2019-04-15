Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on fire

Firefighters are battling a massive blaze at the French capital's iconic Notre Dame Cathedral.

Video shows the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral on fire in central Paris. / (Source: CNN VAN)

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo says firefighters are trying to contain a "terrible fire" at the cathedral.

An AP reporter at the scene of Monday's fire says the roof at the back of the cathedral, behind the nave, is in flames and yellow-brown smoke and ash fill the sky.

Hidalgo urged residents of the French capital to stay away from the security perimeter around the Gothic-style church. The mayor says city officials are in touch with Roman Catholic diocese in Paris.

The peak of the church is undergoing a 6 million-euro ($6.8 million) renovation project.

French media quoted the Paris fire brigade saying the fire is "potentially linked" to the renovation work.

By Gray News Staff | April 15, 2019 at 1:17 PM EDT - Updated April 15 at 1:34 PM

(Gray News) - Emergency services say the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris has caught fire.

Social media images and video captured the fire and smoke at the structure on Monday.

Jennifer Epstein

✔

@jeneps

Live video of the Notre Dame fire from someone who is extremely close to the scene https://www.pscp.tv/snoopynette/1yNGavoByLgJj …

156

1:22 PM - Apr 15, 2019

Twitter Ads info and privacy

Ally @snoopynette

snoopynette was LIVE — Paris, France

pscp.tv

369 people are talking about this

The roof surrounded by scaffolding is on fire near the highest steeple. Smoke can be seen for miles around Paris.

Just last week, the 16 copper statues that represent the 12 apostles and four evangelists were removed for restoration.

Located on a small island in the middle of the River Seine in the heart of Paris, Notre Dame is more than 800 years old.

According to the cathedral’s website, the building took 200 years to build.

The building was almost demolished when Napolean saved it, and was crowned Emperor there in 1804.