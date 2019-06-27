Park Forest woman with dementia missing, police need help in locating her

Have you seen Selma West? She is a 72-year-old resident of Park Forest and police are asking for your help in locating her.

Police say she was last seen on Wednesday, June 26, around 1:30 p.m., at her residence in the 400 block of Sandburg Street in Park Forest.

She is approximately 5'3" and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Her family indicates she is diagnosed with dementia.

West does not have a vehicle and may be walking in the area of Park Forest, Olympia Fields or Chicago Heights. She may also be carrying a cream colored overnight bag.

If you see West you're asked to call the Park Forest Police Department's Investigations Division at 708-748-1309.