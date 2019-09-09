Parking in downtown Burlington to change from four to three hour parking

If you're parking in downtown Burlington, you'll have one less hour starting Wednesday.

City council passed a resolution last month to change the four hour parking to three hours.

Enforcement started this past Friday, and multiple tickets were issued. But now, city officials say they didn't give the public enough of notice. so the tickets issued Friday will be voided.

If you already paid your fine, you can go to city hall for a refund.

Enforcement now officially starts Wednesday.