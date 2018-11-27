Parkland teachers protest reassignment of administrators

More than 50 teachers chanted "bring them back" outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Tuesday morning, demanding the return of four administrators who were reassigned after a state commission's investigation of the shooting that killed 17 people on Valentine's Day.

The suspect, former student Nikolas Cruz, 20, is due in a Fort Lauderdale courtroom later Tuesday for issues dealing with procedural motions. Cruz faces the death penalty if convicted of the massacre. Cruz's lawyers say he would plead guilty to murder and attempted murder charges in exchange for a life prison sentence, but prosecutors have rejected that.

Broward County Public Schools announced Monday that the three assistant principals and one security specialist were being placed in other administrative jobs. The statement didn't say why they were being reassigned.

The decision followed the latest meeting of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission. The school district said it is using material from the commission to improve school safety and student services.

No trial date has been set for Cruz. He's also charged with assaulting a corrections officer in the jail where he is being held without bail.