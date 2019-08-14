Parkview woman credited with saving one-month-old's life, being called a hero

Purpose.

Defined by the Oxford Dictionary as “the reason for which something is done or created or for which something exists,” is a word many ponder.

Purpose.

What is our purpose? For an Eldridge mother of three, a newfound purpose came on a warm and sunny Tuesday evening.

It was around dinner time and Shanon Shelton was having a conversation with her kids about keeping the kitchen clean. She had no idea that during that conversation her purpose in life would change.

“I don’t think I could have bared with him not making it,” Shelton said. “I just treated him like he was mine.”

During her conversation with her children came a loud pound on the door. She didn’t expect what she would see when she answered.

“The baby was blue. Purple. Blue. He was discolored,” she said.

A lifeless baby, not breathing. Saving Adam Murray’s life would become Shelton’s new purpose.

"He was definitely gone when they brought him to me,” Shelton said.

Grabbing the child from his mother’s arm, Shelton placed him in the grass and began CPR. Her training as a certified nurse’s aide kicked in. She had just one thought.

"Save this baby,” she said. “I have to save this baby. She brought him to me for a reason. (cries) I just didn't know how else to respond."

"I didn't have time so I pounded on my neighbor's door,” Adam’s mother, Ashely said. “ [I] said 'please help me, my son is not breathing."

The whole ordeal started minutes before Murray knocked on Shelton’s door as the family gathered outside to see Adam and his twin brother Alex.

“My aunt Tammy Richardson wanted to see the kids so we brought babies out to her,” Murray said. “My husband took my son from my sister's arms. My Aunt Tammy wanted to see him. Notice there was a color change and his eyes and lids were purple and said 'he is not breathing, call 911'."

The moment was one the two families will never forget as they come together for the first time since the scare.

"I am really glad she lives next door to us,” Ashley said. “If it wasn't for her, my son would not be here."

It was a moment giving a mother of three a new purpose in life: hero.

"You will always be a hero in our eyes and never anything different,” Adam’s grandmother said as the two met for the first time Wednesday.

Adam was flown to Iowa City on Wednesday. His mother said they are still running tests to determine what is wrong but they have been told Adam has the Rhinovirus and fluid on the brain. He is expected to be in the hospital for at least another week.

