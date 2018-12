Rocco the African Grey parrot has managed to talk himself into trouble.

The UK pet has learned to use the voice-activated Amazon Alexa service to shop for items he apparently wants.

His owners say they discovered pending orders to their Amazon account for watermelon, ice cream, and a tea kettle.

Rocco was previously known to use Alexa to listen to his favorite band, Kings of Leon, but this was the first time he demonstrated his shopping skills.