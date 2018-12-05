Part of Highway 6 in rural Walcott closed to traffic due to large police presence

Highway 6 is closed between Main Street and 60th Avenue in rural Walcott due to a large police presence.

Approximately one mile is closed off to traffic. Our crews nearby say police are on scene with multiple units responding, including Scott County, Davenport, Buffalo and Walcott.

At this time, TV6 does not know the details of why police are on scene, but they say it started as a traffic stop in Scott County.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update it as we learn more.