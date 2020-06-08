Partial closure of East 2nd Street in Davenport expected to start Thursday

More road closures are being announced in the city of Davenport.

City officials with Davenport Public Works announced the partial closure of East 2nd Street. This will be between Brady and Pershing and is expected to last a couple of days.

The work is expected to start on Thursday, June 11 and is expected to be finished on Monday, June 15.

The closure will be so crews can work on rooftop mechanical updates at a local business.

Drivers are expected to follow the signed detour that will be posted or to seek an alternate route.