Partial detour of River Drive to go into effect next week in Davenport

A partial detour of River Drive will go into effect in Davenport on Wednesday. Crews will be removing the medians between Iowa and Perry Streets.

City officials say the medians, which were installed in 2010 with city and Iowa Department of Transportation funds, were never intended as flood control. They say their purpose was to reduce speeds and calm traffic on River Drive.

Officials say plants were added to the design to complement and enhance the aesthetic along the riverfront. They say the medians have achieved their purpose, but they have made installation of the temporary flood wall in that area less efficient.

Removing the medians will provide crews more working space for the future installation of the temporary flood wall in that area.

Removal is estimated to be complete by mid-December, pending weather.