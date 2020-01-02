Parts of Fulton, Illinois are under a boil order due to a water leak

Due to a water leak in Fulton, Illinois some residents will need to boil their water.

20th Avenue & 6th Street, water will be shut off from 21st Avenue possibly 20th Avenue to 31st Avenue, the south end.

Water is shut off at this time and will be for several hours so public work crews can repair the leak.

Once the water is turned back on , the boil order will be in effect for at least 24 hours.

If residents have questions, they can call 815-589-2616 for more information or to see if the boil order has been lifted.

