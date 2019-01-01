Parts of Fulton, Illinois under a boil order

A boil order is in effect for parts of Fulton, Illinois after a water main break. If you live in the 900 block through 1300 block of 9th Avenue and 1100 block of 8th Avenue, the boil order affects you. It is suggested that you boil any water you want to drink or cook with for at least five minutes before use.

Water is shut off at this time while repairs are being made. Once the water is turned back on the boil order will still be in effect for at least 24 hours. If you have questions call city hall at 815-589-2616.