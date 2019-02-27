Parts of Fulton under boil order

Parts of Fulton are under a boil order due to a main repair according to city officials.

Those living in the areas below should boil drinking and cooking water for five minutes prior to use as a precautionary measure.

16th & 17th Street from 8th to 9th Avenue.

Water is shut off at the current time (8:38 a.m.) and will be for several hours according to city officials. This will be so Public Works can repair the main.

Once the water is turned back on, the boil order will still be in effect for at least 24 hours.

Residents are advised to call City Hall at 815-589-2616 for more detailed instructions and to see when the boil order will be lifted.