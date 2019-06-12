Parts of River Drive back open in Davenport; Mississippi River drops below major flood stage

As the Mississippi River at Rock Island continues to drop below major flood stage, crews are reopening parts of River Drive in Davenport.

Eastbound River Drive is open from 6th to Tremont. Westbound River Drive is open from Bettendorf to Bridge Ave.

Temporary flood barriers at 3rd and LeClaire, Mound and River Drive and Union Station have been removed. Crews will continue removing flood barriers and cleaning roads as the river recedes.

The river went below major flood stage, which is 18 feet, on Wednesday. As of Wednesday evening, the river level was 17.97 feet. Davenport officials say it could reach as low as 14 feet by June 19 if little to no rain arrives in the coming week.