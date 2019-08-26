Parts of River Drive closed in Davenport for work on the Skybridge

Parts of River Drive will be closed in Davenport while crews work on the Skybridge.

Officials with the Davenport Public Works say on Monday, Aug. 26, westbound River Drive will be detoured at Brady through Wednesday, Aug. 28. Work will then move to the eastbound lanes.

Around Thursday, Aug. 29, westbound River Drive will reopen and eastbound River Drive will then be detoured at Ripley to 3rd Street eastbound. River Drive will then reopen around September 2nd.