Davenport Police are on scene of a possible shooting Saturday afternoon.

According to Davenport police, they were dispatched to the 2600 block of W 38th Place for a shooting, but police have not confirmed if anyone has been hit.

Several police cars and an ambulance were at the scene. The eastbound lanes of West Kimberly Road were closed for a short time, but the road has since reopened.

TV6 is on the scene and will update this story with more information.