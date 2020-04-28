'Pass the Pork' aims to help farmers, Iowans with food insecurities

A new program in Iowa aims to help feed people in need and Iowa pork farmers.

Pass the Pork helps pork farmers with excess animals, because of disruptions in meat processing from COVID-19.

"It allows our pork producers to donate a live animal. Then we work with one of our smaller processors or meat lockers in the state and they process the meat. Then it's donated to a food bank or food pantry," Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said.

It's a partnership of the Iowa Pork Producers Association and the Iowa Dept. of Agriculture & Land Stewardship.

"Local meat processors have extended their hours of operation to process and package the pork donations to help meet the growing demand of food resources," Gov. Kim Reynolds said at Tuesday's press briefing.

After the meat is processed, it will be sent to Iowa food banks, where the pork is then put in the hands of those in need.

"We're just looking for any way we can to help provide some relief for those producers. But also, think about it, these producers care about these animals. They take care of them every single day. For them to have to face the really tough choice of possibly euthanizing an animal vs. using that animal for the highest and best use of protein to feed somebody, it's a very challenging situation," Naig said.