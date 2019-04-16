Passenger numbers up at Quad City International Airport

After the snowiest winter on record in the Quad Cities, passenger numbers are up at the Quad City International Airport.

The Metropolitan Airport Authority released new passenger figures on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. The report shows a seven-percent increase in traffic compared to March of 2018.

There were 66,166 people getting on or off planes at the airport in Moline compared to 61,657 in March of 2018.

We were unable to get an explanation for the improvements. The data also shows a one-percent increase in charter plane traffic in 2019.

Whatever the reason, the first three months of the year show the airport is on track for better traffic numbers than last year.

