Patient with COVID-19 in "critical condition" at Iowa City Hospital

An Iowa City hospital CEO says a patient suffering from COVID-19 has been admitted and is in critical condition there.

Suresh Gunasekaran is CEO of the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, and he said in an email Wednesday that all proper procedures and precautions were followed during the admission process so staff members were properly protected.

It's unclear whether the patient is one of the 13 COVID-19 cases already reported for Iowa.

The health threat has forced officials to cancel plans for massed gatherings.

The Saint Patrick's Day Parade Society decided Tuesday to call off this year's event in Cedar Rapids.