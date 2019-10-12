Patients get mini police cruisers to travel children's hospital instead of wheelchairs

A charitable group in Massachusetts teamed up with its local police departments to benefit the patients at Boston Children's Hospital.

Robert Charland hopes a donation of mini police cruisers will make hospital stays a little less scary for children undergoing grueling treatment. (Source: WWLP via CNN)

The hope is that the donation of a few mini police cruisers will make days a little brighter for the children going through grueling medical treatments.

Those final steps before treatment can be lonely and sometimes frightening and that's why Robert Charland, also known as Bob "The Bike Man," wanted to help.

Charland is known for helping others through his organization, Pedal Thru Youth. He teamed up with police departments to donate the miniature Power Wheels police cruisers to the hospital.

Instead of patients walking or being pushed in a wheelchair around the hospital, those kids now get to have a little fun.

"I think if you were a kid going to chemo or something else and you're scared, and you walk outside your room and you see one of these Power Wheels you get to ride, versus being put in a wheelchair or being escorted down there on your own - I think this would ease them a bit," Charland said.

Each mini cruiser has its own unique design.

"It's nice to have something to look forward to - something to make people smile, something to bring us together," said Officer Cody Guilbault with the Greenfield, Mass. Police Department. "You know it's easy to get lost in the stress so when you do something like this, it unites everybody."

