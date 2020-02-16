Patriot derby challenge brings veterans and scouts together in Moline

Bringing veterans and scouts together for a friendly competition. The Quad Cities Veteran Center and WQPT PBS for the Quad Cities region held a patriot derby challenge.

It took place Saturday morning at Western Illinois University in Moline.

This is the third year. Veterans were able to race their service-themed pinewood derby cars against cars that scouts built. Shane Kern is a veteran’s outreach program specialist with QC Vet Center. He says the free event helps build the bond between the scouts and vets.

“The readjustment process for coming home from war is a little bit different for each veteran. Part of the readjustment process is having kids involved. There’s no better way of having the scouts which are our future service members of America,” he said.

Awards were given to scouts and veterans. The hope is to continue growing the number of veterans and scouts attending the event.

