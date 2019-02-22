Patriots owner Robert Kraft arrested on sex crime charges in Florida

Robert Kraft, the billionaire owner of the New England Patriots, has been arrested on charges of soliciting another to commit prostitution, according to a report from WPTV.

Kraft, 77, is the founder, chairman and CEO of The Kraft Group, a holding company of his various businesses.

He purchased the Patriots in 1994. The team has appeared in nine Super Bowls under his ownership.

He was a 23-year New England season ticket holder before buying the team, according to Patriots.com.

He is a native of Brookline, MA, and attended Columbia University. Kraft then went on to Harvard Business School, where he earned a master’s degree in business administration.

Kraft has received numerous accolades and honorary degrees. He was inducted into the Columbia Athletic Hall of Fame in 2012 and the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame in 2016, according to Patriots.com.

Kraft married Myra Hiatt Kraft in 1963. Myra Kraft died in 2011 at the age of 68. The couple had four sons.

