Paul McCartney fans upset after finding out they had fake tickets, were turned away from the concert

Paul McCartney fans found themselves frustrated after falling victim to scammers. Several dozen concertgoers were turned away from the big event on Tuesday evening.

The Taxslayer Center says about 40 fraudulent tickets were rejected.

“I gave them the tickets and they said ‘these are fraudulent,’” Scot Burkhuead said after being turned away from the concert.

Burkhuead said he bought his tickets for $433.00 last September on the website www.boxofficeticektsales.com He’d never used the site before but as he stood in the line to the box office last September a woman recommended it to him. When the tickets showed up in his email, they came with the Ticketmaster logo but when he tried to get in, he was turned away.

TV6 anchor and reporter Chris Carter reached out to Ticketmaster and they said they do not work with the website. An online search also shows hundreds of complaints against Box Office Tickets.

"I felt taken, abused even,” Burkhuead said. “Just taken."

In response to some of the complaints, Box Office Tickets says it acts as a “intermediary between customers and sellers” and “all sales are final.”

Burkhuead has filed a fraud complaint with his credit card company, but he does not expect to get him money back.

"Was the money the big thing? Well, yes, but it was probably more so the reality that we had to miss and probably never see again,” he said.

TV6 reached out to Box Office Tickets. An employee told TV6 that a supervisor would return our call. We also attempted again later Tuesday evening and we were hung up on. The company has no rating with the Better Business Bureau.

The Taxslayer center says show manager had some inventor that they were holding open and were able to offer most people who were originally turned away from the opportunity to still see the concert.

The venue and Ticketmaster both recommend you buy tickets directly from them.

