Paul's Discount is ending 55 years of business by the end of July. The store made the announcement on its Facebook page.

On Monday, April 22, Paul's said it will close for three days to prepare for a store closing sale. The sale will start on Thursday, April 25 at 8 a.m. The business is hiring temporary employees.

There was one other Paul's Discount in Iowa City. That location closed in 2018.