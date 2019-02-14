Payless ShoeSource to close all its U.S. stores, per report

Payless ShoeSource plans to close all of its 2,300 stores when it files for bankruptcy later this month for the second time in as many years, according to a report Thursday by Reuters.

Citing unidentified sources, Reuters reports that after failing to find a buyer Payless has decided to liquidate its inventory.

The report says there is still “a small chance” a buyer could be secured after Payless files for bankruptcy, but for now the company is planning going-out-of-business sales at its shops in the next week.

There are three Payless ShoeSource stores in the Quad Cities Area located in Davenport, Clinton, Iowa and Moline, Illinois, according to the company’s website.